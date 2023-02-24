Armistice Capital LLC Invests $8.26 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.13. The stock had a trading volume of 394,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.29 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.36.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

