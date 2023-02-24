Armistice Capital LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.00% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $107,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

ENTA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,948. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

