Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Immunocore worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ IMCR traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,134. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

