Ark (ARK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.07 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $68.17 million and $6.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004952 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001117 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,243,376 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

