argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.63% of argenx worth $123,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

argenx Trading Down 0.7 %

argenx Company Profile

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $363.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.76. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $256.44 and a 1 year high of $407.93.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

