Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 286,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,315. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBP. Barclays dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

