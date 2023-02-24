Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

AMEH stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. 149,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,155. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

About Apollo Medical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

