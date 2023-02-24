Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.
AMEH stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. 149,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,155. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
