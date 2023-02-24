APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. APA comprises approximately 1.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in APA by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 485,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 0.3 %

APA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,557. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 200.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.