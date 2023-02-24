Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Hits $1,686.15

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $49.45 million and $79,585.94 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,686.15 or 0.07285851 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00418700 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.14 or 0.27735456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.