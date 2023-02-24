AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.00

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
AMAYA Global Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.
About AMAYA Global
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
