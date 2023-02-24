Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALNY traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,703,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after buying an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.