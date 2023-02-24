Allstate Corp Acquires 5,743 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 638,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after acquiring an additional 526,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 229,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,457. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

