Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.36. 1,407,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

