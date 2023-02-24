Advent Capital Management DE Acquires Shares of 8,387 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAP stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 9,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

