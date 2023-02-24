Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Adacel Technologies
