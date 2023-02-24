Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware.

