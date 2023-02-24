Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

