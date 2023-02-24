Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.11.

