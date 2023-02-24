ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.
ACCO Brands Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of ACCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 237,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,252. The firm has a market cap of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
