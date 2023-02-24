ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.94 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $1,687.03 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00216839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,998.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00008218 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $903.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

