9,829 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
SHW stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.64. 386,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Insider Activity
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
