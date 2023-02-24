74,901 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,901 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $17,831,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.02 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

