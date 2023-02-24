74,901 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,901 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $17,831,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.02 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,669,350 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.90.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
