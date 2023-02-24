430,000 Shares in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU) Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOBVU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth $174,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOBVU remained flat at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

