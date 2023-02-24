3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,909. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.02 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

