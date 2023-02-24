23,754 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Chewy accounts for about 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 569,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -795.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,958 shares of company stock worth $10,171,541 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

