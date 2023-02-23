Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.24. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 236,230 shares traded.

Zoom Telephonics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

