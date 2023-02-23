ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0442

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $410,203.37 and $34.56 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00198789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00074946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00055171 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.