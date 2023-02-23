Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 8,852 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.61. 120,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,484. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

