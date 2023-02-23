XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $78.52 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, XYO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $78.52 million and approximately $871,092.03 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00213798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,223.67 or 0.99989629 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00616666 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $779,956.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.