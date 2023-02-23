Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.
Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.
