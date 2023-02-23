Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.