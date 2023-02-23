XSGD Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $1.48 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,733,318 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

