XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $311.41 million and $135,859.06 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

