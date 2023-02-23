Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 27.3%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares traded up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 300,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 151,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Ximen Mining

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,199,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,985.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,192,000 shares of company stock worth $176,760. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

