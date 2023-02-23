Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
XENE opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
Featured Articles
