Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,603,000 after buying an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after buying an additional 467,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,749,000 after buying an additional 210,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

