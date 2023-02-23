Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.17%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

