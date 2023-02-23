Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

