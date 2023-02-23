Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 261.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after acquiring an additional 444,939 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 346.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 286,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

