WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 56,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 75,265 shares.The stock last traded at $63.73 and had previously closed at $61.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.27) to GBX 760 ($9.15) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.40) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

