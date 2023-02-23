World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.92 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $72.92 million and approximately $514,132.55 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00082446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00027977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,859,369 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

