Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.54 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $87.66. 23,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

