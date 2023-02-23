Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.51 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.10 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Institutional Trading of Workiva

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

