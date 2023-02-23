Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.60 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 379,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

