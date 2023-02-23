WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $50.24. Approximately 4,650,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,760,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,745,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188,917 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,849,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,868,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,728,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,673,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,064 shares during the last quarter.

