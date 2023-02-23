Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.
Wingstop Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.50. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60.
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
