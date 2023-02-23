Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
Wingstop Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,571,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
