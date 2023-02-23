Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Wingstop Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,571,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

