WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,015,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,626,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

