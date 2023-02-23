WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $53.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WSC traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 518,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,922. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

