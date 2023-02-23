Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.
WLK stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,867. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
