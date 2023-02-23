Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

WLK stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,867. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

