Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $819.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 103.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

