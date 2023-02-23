Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.
Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $819.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 103.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
