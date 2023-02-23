Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.